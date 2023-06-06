Photos: Tovah Feldshuh Creates The Feldshuh Fund for Women's Health

On Sunday, actress Tovah Feldshuh celebrated her 50 years on Broadway at an intimate party at Civilian Hotel. Alongside Joe Benincasa (President and CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund), the Broadway legend announced that to honor her 50 years in the industry, she has partnered with the Entertainment Community Fund to create The Feldshuh Fund for Women’s Health, which will provide services for early detection of ovarian and other reproductive cancers for women in the performing arts and entertainment community. Donations can be made at entertainmentcommunity.org/Tovah.

On hand to celebrate the occasion were Funny Girl co-stars Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, Julie Benko, Anne Nathan, Peter Francis James, Debra Cardona, and Stephen Mark Lukas. Also celebrating were Tony nominee Colton Ryan, Broadway producer Roy Furman, book and lyricist Bruce Sussman, Jonathan Brielle, Jake Bernstein, Dakin Matthews, Entertainment Community Fund President and CEO, Joe Benincasa, and many more. The event was hosted by Brian Stokes Mitchell and Rick Miramontez.



“Congratulations to my dear friend Tovah on celebrating 50 years on Broadway! And in true Tovah fashion, she’s celebrating this milestone with kindness and compassion for others in the creation of the Feldshuh Fund for Women’s Health at the Entertainment Community Fund. We’re so grateful to have Tovah as part of our Fund family,” said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chair of Board of Trustees of the Entertainment Community Fund.





Tovah Feldshuh is a six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee and four-time winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Her multi-decade career on Broadway has given us indelible performances in Cyrano, Rodgers and Hart, Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Yentl, Sarava!, Lend Me a Tenor, Golda’s Balcony, Irena’s Vow and Pippin. Her extensive Off-Broadway and regional credits include her recent portrayals of Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. TV audiences know her from “Holocaust,” “The Walking Dead,” “Law & Order,” “Salvation,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Scenes From a Marriage.” Her film credits include Kissing Jessica Stein, A Walk on the Moon, Brewster’s Millions, Just My Luck, Daniel, The Idolmaker, Clifford, Golda’s Balcony and Armageddon Time opposite Anthony Hopkins. Tovah has filled venues all over the world with her celebrated concerts. Her award-winning memoir Lilyville was #1 in parent child relationships on Amazon.