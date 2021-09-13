Photos: Tony LePage, Julie Reiber, Josh Breckenridge & More Star in COME FROM AWAY Concert at the Lincoln Memorial

Ford's Theatre Society presented Come From Away: In Concert at the Lincoln Memorial, a free one-night-only concert presentation of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, September 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

Members of the Broadway and national touring companies of Come From Away starred in this 100-minute concert in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Ford's Theatre concert presentation featured Josh Breckenridge (Bob and others), Kevin Carolan (Claude and others), Harter Clingman (Oz and others), Nick Duckart (Kevin J., Ali and others), Chamblee Ferguson (Nick, Doug and others), Sharriese Hamilton (Hannah and others), Christine Toy Johnson (Diane and others), Julia Knitel (Janice and others), Tony LePage (Kevin T., Garth and others), Happy McPartlin (Beulah and others), Julie Reiber (Beverley, Annette and others) and Sharone Sayegh (Bonnie and others).

The concert band was led by Conductor Cam Moncur on Keyboard, Accordion and Harmonium. The band also featured Ben Power on Whistles, Irish Flute, Uilleann Pipes; Caitlin Warbelow on Fiddle; Alec Berlin on Electric and Acoustic Guitars; Nate Lueck on Acoustic Guitar, Mandolins, Bouzouki; Carl Carter on Electric and Acoustic Bass; Romano Di Nillo on Bodhran and Percussion; Larry Lelli on Drums and Percussion; and Associate Conductor Chris Ranney.

Come From Away features book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine and music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.