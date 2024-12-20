Photos: Tom Hanks, Tony Goldwyn & More Visit LEFT ON TENTH on Broadway

Left on Tenth is now running through February 2 at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre in NYC.
On Thursday, December 19, several stars attended Left on Tenth on Broadway and stopped by to greet the company backstage, including Tom Hanks, Tony Goldwyn, Julianna’s E.R. co-stars Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham, as well as Peter Gallagher’s daughter, Kathryn Gallagher. See photos here!
Left on Tenth stars Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher. Left on Tenth, written by Delia Ephron and based on her memoir of the same name, is now running through February 2 at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre in NYC.
When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, reconnects with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth tells the messy, beautiful true story of a woman discovering how to embrace the unpredictable and open her heart again.
Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michaelson
The Company of Left on Tenth with Tom Hanks and Tony Goldwyn
The Company of Left on Tenth with Tom Hanks and Tony Goldwyn
Tony Goldwyn, Julianna Margulies, and Peter Gallager
Peter Gallagher, Tom Hanks and Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies with ER Co-stars Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards
Peter Gallagher and Kathryn Gallagher
Julianna Margulies with Tom Hanks and Tony Goldwyn =
Peter Gallagher with Tom Hanks and Tony Goldwyn
Videos