Photos: The Rockettes Celebrate CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Opening at Empire State Building

On Friday, November 7, the Rockettes appeared at the Empire State Building to light the tower in celebration of the opening of the 2024 Christmas Spectacular. Check out photos below!

That evening, the iconic Empire State Building tower lights featured a festive display of candy cane stripes, topped with a rotating Christmas tree in the building’s mast. The annual Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, is open now through January 5, 2025.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the 2024 Christmas Spectacular features intricate choreography performed by the incomparable Radio City Rockettes throughout nine show-stopping scenes. The production blends classic numbers that audiences know and love, such as “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” with innovative technology that extends the show beyond the stage, including immersive digital projections and Frost Fairy drones. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 71 million people from around the world.

Photo Credit: Matt Ramirez/MSG Entertainment