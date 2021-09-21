Photos: The Cast Of COMPANY Hits the Stage at Birdland to Raise Funds for Darkness Rising

The Broadway cast of COMPANY took the Birdland stage on Monday, September 20 with a benefit concert for Darkness RISING. The Darkness RISING project provides direct mental health resources for the community, as well as for Broadway show company members.

Performers taking part included COMPANY cast members Kathryn Allison, Terence Archie, Claybourne Elder, Kris Roberts, Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle, Javier Ignacio, Katrina Lenk, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Bobby Conte as well as Darkness RISING Project's Carlita Victoria, Kris Roberts and Khalifa White. Paul Staroba was musical director for the event.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey