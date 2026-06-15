Photos: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Visit OH, MARY! on Broadway

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently had a date night at Oh, Mary! on Broadway. The couple attended the performance at the Lyceum Theatre on Saturday, June 13, and headed backstage after the performance to greet the cast and pose for photos. Check out the photos below!

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. The show is currently playing an Olivier Award-winning run in London’s West End and this fall, the show’s North American tour will launch in Hartford, CT.

As previously announced, actress and comedian Meg Stalter will make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! as “Mary Todd Lincoln” beginning on Monday, July 6, 2026 for a limited 10-week engagement through Saturday, September 12. Maya Rudolph recently extended her run in the show to July 5, 2026.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas