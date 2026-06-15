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Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Jason Patric Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway

See photos of Jason Patric with Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui and more.

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Original The Lost Boys film star Jason Patric visited the 4-time Tony Award winning Broadway musical, fresh off its wins last weekend. 

Following the performance, Patric went backstage with The Lost Boys producer Patrick Wilson to meet LJ Benet who steps into Patric’s shoes as “Michael” on Broadway, the character he created in 1987. Jason, joined by his son Gus, also met The Lost Boys Tony Award-winners Shoshana Bean and Ali Louis Bourzgui. See photos here!

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Jason Patric Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway Image
LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Jason Patrick, Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Jason Patric Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway Image
LJ Benet, Jason Patric, Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Jason Patric Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway Image
Jason Patric and the cast

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Jason Patric Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway Image
Jason Patric, JL Benet

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Jason Patric Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway Image
Shoshana Bean & Jason Patric [by Valerie Terranova]

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Jason Patric Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway Image
Patrick Wilson, LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Jason Patric

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Jason Patric Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway Image
Patrick Wilson, LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Jason Patric, Ali Louis Bourzgui, & Gus Patric [by Valerie Terranova]

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Jason Patric Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway Image
Patrick Wilson, Jason Patric

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Jason Patric Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway Image
Jason Patric, Benjamin Pajek




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