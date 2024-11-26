Photos: THE LION KING New North American Tour Images

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney’s The Lion King North American tour, which is currently playing The Bushnell in Hartford through December 1, 2024, released production photos today of new principal cast members Darnell Abraham (Mufasa), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Erick D. Patrick (Simba) and Thembelihle Cele (Nala), and ongoing cast member Nick Cordileone (Timon). Check out the photos here!



The touring production also features Peter Hargrave (Scar), Mukelisiwe Goba (Rafiki), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa).



The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Bryce Christian Thompson and Julian Villela and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Ritisha Chakraborty and Jaxyn Damasco.



Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, Iman Ayana, Eric Bean, Jr., Layla Brent, Vernon Brooks III, Sasha Caicedo, Lauren Carr, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Marquis Floyd, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Gabisile Manana, Justin Mensah, Sakhile Mthembu, Sarita Amani Nash, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Yael Pineda-Hall, Maurica Roland, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang, Brinie Wallace and Jordan Nicole Willis.



The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 22 years, and during that time has welcomed over 23 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour.