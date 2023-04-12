Photos: Sutton Foster, Rachel Brosnahan & More Attend THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Premiere

Last night, Prime Video kicked off the fifth the final season of Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ahead of its premiere on Friday, April 14 with an event at The Standard Highline.

Attendees included creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, Executive Producer Daniel Palladino, and stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Sutton Foster, Gideon Glick, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Alfie Fuller, Reid Scott and Jason Ralph.

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

An awards juggernaut, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards; and more. The series has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved shows on television and changed the game of the streaming industry.

Check out the photos from the premiere here:



Amy Sherman-Palladino and Rachel Brosnahan



Alex Borstein, Caroline Aaron and Marin Hinkle



Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan



Joel Johnstone, Kevin Pollak, Jason Ralph, Alanna Fox and Danny Garcia



Alfie Fuller



A view of band performing as Prime Video celebrates the final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



A view of atmosphere as Prime Video celebrates the final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the Top of The Standard



Marin Hinkle, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub



Alanna Fox, Emily Bergl and Marin Hinkle



Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan



Sutton Foster and Hank Azaria



Alex Borstein



Caroline Aaron



Emily Bergl



Alanna Fox



Sutton Foster



Jason Ralph



Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan



Rachel Brosnahan



Rachel Brosnahan



Rachel Brosnahan



Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan



Michael Zegen and Joel Johnstone



Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan



Gideon Glick



Cynthia Darlow



Austin Basis



Marin Hinkle



Matilda Szydagis



Reid Scott



Alfie Fuller



Kevin Pollak

PHOTO CREDIT: Marion Curtis/Getty Images for Prime Video