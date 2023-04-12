Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Photos: Sutton Foster, Rachel Brosnahan & More Attend THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Premiere

The final season of the hit series premieres on Friday, April 14.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Last night, Prime Video kicked off the fifth the final season of Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ahead of its premiere on Friday, April 14 with an event at The Standard Highline.

Attendees included creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, Executive Producer Daniel Palladino, and stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Sutton Foster, Gideon Glick, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Alfie Fuller, Reid Scott and Jason Ralph.

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

An awards juggernaut, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards; and more. The series has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved shows on television and changed the game of the streaming industry.

Check out the photos from the premiere here:

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Rachel Brosnahan
Amy Sherman-Palladino and Rachel Brosnahan

Alex Borstein, Caroline Aaron and Marin Hinkle
Alex Borstein, Caroline Aaron and Marin Hinkle

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan

Joel Johnstone, Kevin Pollak, Jason Ralph, Alanna Fox and Danny Garcia
Joel Johnstone, Kevin Pollak, Jason Ralph, Alanna Fox and Danny Garcia

Alfie Fuller
Alfie Fuller

A view of band performing as Prime Video celebrates the final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
A view of band performing as Prime Video celebrates the final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

A view of atmosphere as Prime Video celebrates the final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the Top of The Standard
A view of atmosphere as Prime Video celebrates the final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the Top of The Standard

Marin Hinkle, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub
Marin Hinkle, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub

Alanna Fox, Emily Bergl and Marin Hinkle
Alanna Fox, Emily Bergl and Marin Hinkle

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Sutton Foster and Hank Azaria
Sutton Foster and Hank Azaria

Alex Borstein
Alex Borstein

Caroline Aaron
Caroline Aaron

Emily Bergl
Emily Bergl

Alanna Fox
Alanna Fox

Sutton Foster
Sutton Foster

Jason Ralph
Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan

Michael Zegen and Joel Johnstone
Michael Zegen and Joel Johnstone

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Gideon Glick
Gideon Glick

Cynthia Darlow
Cynthia Darlow

Austin Basis
Austin Basis

Marin Hinkle
Marin Hinkle

Matilda Szydagis
Matilda Szydagis

Reid Scott
Reid Scott

Alfie Fuller
Alfie Fuller

Kevin Pollak
Kevin Pollak

PHOTO CREDIT: Marion Curtis/Getty Images for Prime Video



share