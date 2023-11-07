Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Second Stage's Sapphire Anniversary Gala Honoring Sarah Paulson

The evening honored Sarah Paulson, who will soon return to Broadway in Appropriate.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 3 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo 4 Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

SECOND STAGE THEATRE
Click Here for More on SECOND STAGE THEATRE

Just last night, Second Stage Theater celebrated its Sapphire Anniversary Gala, honoring Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner Sarah Paulson, who will be appearing in Second Stage Theater’s upcoming Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

The evening’s Gala Co-Chairs were Kevin Brockman & Dan Berendsen and Terry & bob lindsay.  The Honorary Chairs are Annaleigh Ashford, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Anna Deavere Smith.

The gala featured a one-night-only show directed by Elena Araoz, music directed by Macy Schmidt, and featuring performances by Kate Baldwin (Superhero), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Alan H. Green (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Lisa Howard (2ST’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Escape to Margaritaville), Celia Keenan-Bolger (2ST’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Mother Play), Derek Klena (2ST’s Dogfight, Moulin Rouge!), Lindsay Mendez (2ST’s Dogfight and Everyday Rapture, Merrily We Roll Along), Betsy Wolfe (2ST’s Everyday Rapture, & Juliet) and The Broadway Sinfonietta.

Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



RELATED STORIES

1
Second Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 Years Photo
Second Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 Years

Carole Rothman, the founder of Second Stage, the prestigious theater company that has launched the careers of some of the greatest American playwrights over the past 45 years, is leaving the company. 

2
Jessica Lange, Jim Parsons, Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Lead Paula Vogels MOTHER PLAY Photo
Jessica Lange, Jim Parsons, Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Lead Paula Vogel's MOTHER PLAY

The world premiere of MOTHER PLAY, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel and directed by Tina Landau is coming to Broadway. We have all the details on who will star in the new play!

3
New Plays by Paula Vogel, Jen Silverman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Included in Second Stag Photo
New Plays by Paula Vogel, Jen Silverman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Included in Second Stage Theater's 2023/24 Season

Second Stage Theater has just announced three initial productions for its upcoming 45th Anniversary Season. Check out the full lineup here!

4
Photos: First Look at Second Stages TO MY GIRLS Photo
Photos: First Look at Second Stage's TO MY GIRLS

Previews are underway for Second Stage Theater's world premiere of JC Lee's To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett. TO MY GIRLS will officially open on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, The Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... Jennifer Broski">(read more about this author)

Photos: New York City Center Opens PAL JOEY With Benefit PerformancePhotos: New York City Center Opens PAL JOEY With Benefit Performance
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALEPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Black Theatre United's Inaugural GalaPhotos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Black Theatre United's Inaugural Gala
Photos: On the Red Carpet at The Dramatists Guild Foundation 2023 GalaPhotos: On the Red Carpet at The Dramatists Guild Foundation 2023 Gala

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MJ THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You