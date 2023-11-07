Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Second Stage's Sapphire Anniversary Gala Honoring Sarah Paulson

Click Here for More on SECOND STAGE THEATRE

Just last night, Second Stage Theater celebrated its Sapphire Anniversary Gala, honoring Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner Sarah Paulson, who will be appearing in Second Stage Theater’s upcoming Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

The evening’s Gala Co-Chairs were Kevin Brockman & Dan Berendsen and Terry & bob lindsay. The Honorary Chairs are Annaleigh Ashford, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Anna Deavere Smith.

The gala featured a one-night-only show directed by Elena Araoz, music directed by Macy Schmidt, and featuring performances by Kate Baldwin (Superhero), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Alan H. Green (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Lisa Howard (2ST’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Escape to Margaritaville), Celia Keenan-Bolger (2ST’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Mother Play), Derek Klena (2ST’s Dogfight, Moulin Rouge!), Lindsay Mendez (2ST’s Dogfight and Everyday Rapture, Merrily We Roll Along), Betsy Wolfe (2ST’s Everyday Rapture, & Juliet) and The Broadway Sinfonietta.

Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski