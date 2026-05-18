SCHMIGADOON! And More Win 2026 Chita Rivera Awards

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Winners have been announced for for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and film seen during the 2025-2026 season.

Presented at NYU Skirball (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), the Chita Rivera Awards are produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation Inc., in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Ann-Margret received the Lifetime Achievement Award and the off-Broadway hit musical dance revue celebrating classic Broadway musical dance choreography Gotta Dance! received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.

The Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category continues to be gender-free and this category had twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories. This year, there are three winners.

The NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Scholarship Program and The Chita Rivera Training Grant are the beneficiaries of the event. Since the inception of the Foundation, over $5.4 million has been awarded to over 600 dancers attending 50 of the most prestigious college dance programs in the country.

The Chita Rivera Training Grant will consist of financial support plus one year of dance classes at Steps on Broadway in New York City.

The NYCDA Foundation is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) committed to broadening performing arts awareness while advocating education and high standards of excellence in dance.

This year, all funding and proceeds will support the creation of a new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship.

2026 Chita Rivera AWARDS WINNERS:

BROADWAY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon! **WINNER**

Lorin Latarro, Chess

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ellenore Scott, Titaníque

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles / Arturo Lyons, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Jonathan Burke, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Baby Byrne, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Max Clayton, Schmigadoon! **WINNER**

Zachary Downer, Schmigadoon!

Sydney James Harcourt, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Dava Huesca, CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Robert “Silk” Mason, CATS: The Jellicle Ball **WINNER**

Isabelle McCalla, Schmigadoon! **WINNER**

Sarah Meahl, Chess

Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque

Layton Williams, Titaníque

Lyrica Woodruff, Schmigadoon!

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Chess

Ragtime

Schmigadoon! **WINNER**

The Rocky Horror Show

Titaníque

FILM & DOCUMENTARY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A FEATURE FILM

Kiss of the Spider Woman, Choreographers: Sergio Trujillo / Christopher Scott

Michael, Choreographers: Anthony Talauega / Richmond Talauega

Sinners, Choreographer: Aakomon Jones **WINNER**

The Testament of Ann Lee, Choreographer: Celia Rowlson-Hall

Wicked: For Good, Choreographer: Christopher Scott

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY

Dick Van Dyke, 100th Celebration, Director: Steve Boettcher **WINNER**

Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time

(Part I, “American Spirit”; Part II, “Athletes of God”)

Directors: Peter Schnall / Cyndee Readdean

Playing the Palace, Director: Cody Williams

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Director: Linus O’Brien

Tango My Passion, Director: Dr. Monika Krajewska