Exclusive: DON’T SAY GOOD LUCK Creators Say Project Involving DAMN YANKEES Could Be Next

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The creators behind the new Netflix movie Don’t Say Good Luck, a love letter to theater kids featuring music from the Broadway musical Waitress, are already thinking of what’s next.

Producer Jordan Horowitz and his wife, Don’t Say Good Luck’s director Julia Hart (who is also a co-producer on the film), exclusively tell BroadwayWorld that they’d like to work on a new project involving Damn Yankees — whether that be a film adaptation of the musical, a stage revival or an original work with its music.

“We actually have a spec script that we wrote where we wrote some of the songs from Damn Yankees into it,” Hart reveals, explaining how — similar to Don’t Say Good Luck — it is an original story with preexisting songs incorporated.

“[It’s] about two working actors who are in love, and we wrote a couple of songs from Damn Yankees [into it] because the male in the relationship is constantly wanting to put on Damn Yankees, and they never get to,” Hart explains. “So he sings some songs [from it].”

“We love that script,” Horowitz — who was also a producer on the musical film La La Land — says. “It’s a story of a family over 25-30 years.”

“That’s a dream project for us,” Hart adds. “We also dream about co-writing a play together someday.”

When it comes to future projects, Horowitz tells BroadwayWorld he also has a “deep love” for the musical Assassins, so he may be interested in taking that on one day as well.

As for the musical Damn Yankees, a reimagined (and unrelated) revival directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo is aiming for a spring 2027 opening on Broadway.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the planned Broadway staging will build on the recent revival at Arena Stage, which featured a new adaptation by Will Power and Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1955, Damn Yankees won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical features a score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, with a book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, based on Wallop’s novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant.

Horowitz also told BroadwayWorld that the stage musical adaptation of the 2016 musical film La La Land is still in the works.

“It’s still happening, for sure,” he said.

While Horowitz said he’s “not super involved with” the upcoming adaptation, he has seen “some readings” of the stage version and added that “they have a great team in place.”

His and Hart’s current project, Don’t Say Good Luck, is now streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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