Photos: Stars Come Out to Celebrate on the Tony Awards Red Carpet!

The Tony Awards will air at 7pm on Paramount+.

Sep. 26, 2021  

The big day is finally here! Follow along with BroadwayWorld ALL night, while you're glued to Paramount+ and CBS for all things Tony Awards.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos, video interviews from the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!

For now, we're taking you to the red carpet for a look at all of the stars (and what they're wearing)!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald

Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy

David Byrne

David Byrne

David Byrne

Jacquelene Acevedo

Jacquelene Acevedo



From This Author Bruce Glikas