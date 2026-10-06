Photos: Billy Porter Visits Todrick Hall & Jeremy Beloate at MIDNIGHT
Midnight will run through November 8 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.
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Earlier this week, the company of Todrick Hall's new musical Midnight welcomed a special guest at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Check out photos as Tony winner Billy Porter paid the show a visit and posed with the cast after the curtain came down.
The 28-member company includes Todrick Hall, Jeremy Beloate, Charlotte Odusanya, Kennedy Caughell, Kolbi Jordan, Bella Coppola, Tony Award nominee Sidney Dupont, Jimmy Brewer, Dwayne Clark, Ciarán McCarthy, Ayana George, Autumn Hurlbert, Jenni Thomasson, Bronwyn Tarboton, Nissi Shalome, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, JJ Niemann, Brayden Newby, Jaylon C. Crump, Brandon Burks, Abbey Friedmann, Aveena Sawyer, Keely Beirne, Emily Yates, Barnaby Reiter, Matthew Varvar, Omar Madden, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., and Kyla Bartholomeusz.
Set in the American South during the 19th century, Midnight explores love, identity, empathy and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class and expectation. Featuring a wholly sung-through score blending gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera and musical theatre, the show follows twelve interconnected lives, six Black characters and six white characters, whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry. As friendships deepen, romances blossom and beliefs are tested, the characters of Midnight are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person's experience.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
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