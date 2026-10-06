Contest: Win Tickets to The New York Pops 007: James Bond Forever at Carnegie Hall

We're giving away a pair of tickets to The New York Pops 007: James Bond Forever at Carnegie Hall. Taking place on Friday, October 23, the concert will feature Bond favorites that span 60 years of the iconic film series, including Skyfall, Diamonds Are Forever, and Live and Let Die.

Enter below to win two parquet seats ($404 value for the pair) to The New York Pops 007: James Bond Forever with guest artist Lena Hall.

Steven Reineke leads this swanky celebration of James Bond. Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) joins in a program of Bond favorites that span 60 years of the iconic film series—including pieces by prolific Bond composers John Barry and David Arnold, and music made famous by Paul McCartney, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, Duran Duran, Billie Eilish, Adele, and more.

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