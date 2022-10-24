Photos: Shannon LaNier, Descendent of Thomas Jefferson & Sally Hemings, Visits 1776

Click Here for More on 1776

Shannon LaNier [he/him], a 9th-generation direct descendent of President Thomas Jefferson & Sally Hemings paid a visit to American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776. Shannon is a news anchor for Cheddar TV and author of the book, Jefferson's Children: The Story of One American Family.

See photos below!

The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

1776 is now playing at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023.