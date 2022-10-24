Photos: Shannon LaNier, Descendent of Thomas Jefferson & Sally Hemings, Visits 1776
Shannon is a news anchor for Cheddar TV and author of the book, Jefferson’s Children: The Story of One American Family.
Shannon LaNier [he/him], a 9th-generation direct descendent of President Thomas Jefferson & Sally Hemings paid a visit to American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776. Shannon is a news anchor for Cheddar TV and author of the book, Jefferson's Children: The Story of One American Family.
See photos below!
The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.
1776 is now playing at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Related Stories
More Hot Stories For You
TAKE ME OUT to Launch Digital Lottery & Rush Policy
October 24, 2022
The 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of TAKE ME OUT will launch a digital lottery and rush policy. The digital lottery will launch at 12AM ET on Tuesday, October 25th. Beginning Thursday, October 27th, $47 rush tickets will be available daily at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office starting at 10:00AM ET.
Houston Early Music to Present Multimedia Concert Featuring The Orlando Consort Next Month
October 24, 2022
Houston Early Music (HEM) will present a multimedia event featuring United Kingdom-based vocal quartet, The Orlando Consort, Thursday, Nov. 10, at Matchbox 2, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), 3400 Main St. in Houston, 77002.
Neil Berg's 50 Years Of Rock & Roll Comes to the Van Wezel Next Month
October 24, 2022
Back by popular demand, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll comes to the Van Wezel on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.
LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Comes to Topeka This Weekend
October 24, 2022
Liverpool Legends “The Complete Beatles Experience!” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 for a 7:30 pm performance.
Traktanden nach Noten Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Week
October 24, 2022
Christian Jott Jenny und das Zürcher Staatsorchester laden zum fortgesetzten Liederabend. Jenny – zwei Seelen wohnen, ach, in seiner Brust – kommt herunter von seinem hohen, Engadiner Ross und berichtet im musikalischen Hofnarrativ direkt aus den sich auftuenden Gräben des Landes.
October 24, 2022
The 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of TAKE ME OUT will launch a digital lottery and rush policy. The digital lottery will launch at 12AM ET on Tuesday, October 25th. Beginning Thursday, October 27th, $47 rush tickets will be available daily at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office starting at 10:00AM ET.
Houston Early Music to Present Multimedia Concert Featuring The Orlando Consort Next Month
October 24, 2022
Houston Early Music (HEM) will present a multimedia event featuring United Kingdom-based vocal quartet, The Orlando Consort, Thursday, Nov. 10, at Matchbox 2, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), 3400 Main St. in Houston, 77002.
Neil Berg's 50 Years Of Rock & Roll Comes to the Van Wezel Next Month
October 24, 2022
Back by popular demand, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll comes to the Van Wezel on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.
LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Comes to Topeka This Weekend
October 24, 2022
Liverpool Legends “The Complete Beatles Experience!” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 for a 7:30 pm performance.
Traktanden nach Noten Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Week
October 24, 2022
Christian Jott Jenny und das Zürcher Staatsorchester laden zum fortgesetzten Liederabend. Jenny – zwei Seelen wohnen, ach, in seiner Brust – kommt herunter von seinem hohen, Engadiner Ross und berichtet im musikalischen Hofnarrativ direkt aus den sich auftuenden Gräben des Landes.