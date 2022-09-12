Photos: See Tonya Pinkins, Francois Battiste & More in Rehearsals for A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public Theater

A Raisin in the Sun, written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, featuring Tonya Pinkins as Lena Younger, Francois Battiste as Walter Lee Younger, and more will begin performances in the Newman Theater with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Tuesday, September 27 and will run through Sunday, November 6. It will officially open on Wednesday, October 19.

Get a first look at rehearsals below!

This fresh look at a classic proves to be as provocative and powerful today as it was in 1959. Lena Younger has decided to use her late husband's life insurance to move her family out of their cramped apartment on Chicago's South Side. Her son, Walter Lee, has other ideas. This innovative new production of an American classic fearlessly interrogates the American dream in the face of racial and economic strife.

The full cast of A Raisin In The Sun will include Francois Battiste (Walter Lee Younger), Toussaint Battiste (Travis Younger alternate), Almeria Campbell (Understudy Ruth Younger/Mrs. Johnson), John Clay III (Joseph Asagai), Vann Dukes (Understudy Moving Man), Bjorn Dupaty (Moving Man), Calvin Dutton (Bobo), Mister Fitzgerald (George Murchison), Perri Gaffney (Mrs. Johnson), Skyler Gallun (Understudy), Paige Gilbert (Beneatha Younger), Christopher Marquis Lindsay (Moving Man), Mandi Masden (Ruth Younger), Camden McKinnon (Travis Younger alternate), Jesse Pennington (Karl Lindner), Tonya Pinkins (Lena Younger), and N'yomi Stewart (Understudy).

The production will feature scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Karen Perry, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design by Elisheba Ittoop, sound system design by Will Pickens, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, video design by Brittany Bland, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, fight and intimacy direction by Teniece Divya Johnson, and movement direction by Rickey Tripp. Clarissa Marie Ligon will serve as production stage manager and Andie Burns will serve as stage manager.