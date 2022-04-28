Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022

The gala featured performances by Rosie’s Theater Kids and professional mentors, Jerusha Cavazos, Daniel J. Watts and more!

Apr. 28, 2022  

Rosie's Theater Kids returned to the stage to honor CBS President and CEO George Cheeks and Broadway producers Cathy and Elliott Masie (The Prom) at this year's Passing It On Gala, an evening of performances celebrating mentorship.

Check out photos below!

The gala, hosted by Jwan M. Jackson, took place Monday, April 25, 2022 with performances by Rosie's Theater Kids and professional mentors, Jerusha Cavazos, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Joanna Numata, Nasia Thomas and Daniel J. Watts.

Photo credit: Rosalie O'Connor

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
George Cheeks

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Karla Puno Garcia and Jitter Garcia

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Michael Kooman and Chris Dimond

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Nasia Thomas and RTKids

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Jawan M. Jackson

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
rtk_4308 Shirley Gonzalez

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Carolina Cruz, Leah Laford, Lizbeth Luciano Pena

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Jerusha Cavazos and Isabelle McCalla with Rosie's Theater Kids

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Elliott and Cathy Maise

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Dorislynn Gilfeliz and Daniel J. Watts

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Rosie's Theater Kids

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Christopher Jackson and Rosie's Theater Kids

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Isabelle McCalla

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Nasia Thomas

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Christopher Jackson

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Isabelle McCalla, Jerusha Cavazos, Nasia Thomas

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Elliott and Cathy Masie

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Telly Leung

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Dorislynn Gilfeliz and Daniel J. Watts

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Jawan M. Jackson

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Lori Klinger

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Grace Aki

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Francheska Angeles Rodriguez, Lizbeth Luciano Pena, Michael Torres, Janine Jimenez, Jarelyn Almonte

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
George Cheeks (center) with Rosie's Theater Kids

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Elliott and Cathy Masie with Rosie's Theater Kids

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Jerusha Cavazos

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
George Cheeks

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Leah Laford, Michael Torres, Jarelyn Almonte

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Rosie's Theater Kids

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Janine Jimenez (center) Jarelyn Almonte, Michael Torres, Lizbeth Luciano Pena, Jimenez, Francheska Angeles Rodriguez, Krystal Rivera

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Christopher Jackson

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Christopher Jackson

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Lori Klinger and George Cheeks

Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
Orfeh and Andy Karl



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You