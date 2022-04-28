Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022
The gala featured performances by Rosie’s Theater Kids and professional mentors, Jerusha Cavazos, Daniel J. Watts and more!
Rosie's Theater Kids returned to the stage to honor CBS President and CEO George Cheeks and Broadway producers Cathy and Elliott Masie (The Prom) at this year's Passing It On Gala, an evening of performances celebrating mentorship.
Check out photos below!
The gala, hosted by Jwan M. Jackson, took place Monday, April 25, 2022 with performances by Rosie's Theater Kids and professional mentors, Jerusha Cavazos, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Joanna Numata, Nasia Thomas and Daniel J. Watts.
George Cheeks
Karla Puno Garcia and Jitter Garcia
Michael Kooman and Chris Dimond
Nasia Thomas and RTKids
rtk_4308 Shirley Gonzalez
Carolina Cruz, Leah Laford, Lizbeth Luciano Pena
Jerusha Cavazos and Isabelle McCalla with Rosie's Theater Kids
Elliott and Cathy Maise
Dorislynn Gilfeliz and Daniel J. Watts
Rosie's Theater Kids
Christopher Jackson and Rosie's Theater Kids
Isabelle McCalla, Jerusha Cavazos, Nasia Thomas
Francheska Angeles Rodriguez, Lizbeth Luciano Pena, Michael Torres, Janine Jimenez, Jarelyn Almonte
George Cheeks (center) with Rosie's Theater Kids
Elliott and Cathy Masie with Rosie's Theater Kids
George Cheeks
Leah Laford, Michael Torres, Jarelyn Almonte
Rosie's Theater Kids
Janine Jimenez (center) Jarelyn Almonte, Michael Torres, Lizbeth Luciano Pena, Jimenez, Francheska Angeles Rodriguez, Krystal Rivera
Lori Klinger and George Cheeks
Orfeh and Andy Karl