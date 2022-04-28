Photos: See Jawan M. Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Passing It On Gala 2022

Rosie's Theater Kids returned to the stage to honor CBS President and CEO George Cheeks and Broadway producers Cathy and Elliott Masie (The Prom) at this year's Passing It On Gala, an evening of performances celebrating mentorship.

The gala, hosted by Jwan M. Jackson, took place Monday, April 25, 2022 with performances by Rosie's Theater Kids and professional mentors, Jerusha Cavazos, Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Joanna Numata, Nasia Thomas and Daniel J. Watts.

Photo credit: Rosalie O'Connor



George Cheeks



Karla Puno Garcia and Jitter Garcia



Michael Kooman and Chris Dimond



Nasia Thomas and RTKids



Jawan M. Jackson



rtk_4308 Shirley Gonzalez



Carolina Cruz, Leah Laford, Lizbeth Luciano Pena



Jerusha Cavazos and Isabelle McCalla with Rosie's Theater Kids



Elliott and Cathy Maise



Dorislynn Gilfeliz and Daniel J. Watts



Rosie's Theater Kids



Christopher Jackson and Rosie's Theater Kids



Isabelle McCalla



Nasia Thomas



Christopher Jackson



Isabelle McCalla, Jerusha Cavazos, Nasia Thomas



Elliott and Cathy Masie



Telly Leung



Dorislynn Gilfeliz and Daniel J. Watts



Jawan M. Jackson



Lori Klinger



Grace Aki



Francheska Angeles Rodriguez, Lizbeth Luciano Pena, Michael Torres, Janine Jimenez, Jarelyn Almonte



George Cheeks (center) with Rosie's Theater Kids



Elliott and Cathy Masie with Rosie's Theater Kids



Jerusha Cavazos



George Cheeks



Leah Laford, Michael Torres, Jarelyn Almonte



Rosie's Theater Kids



Janine Jimenez (center) Jarelyn Almonte, Michael Torres, Lizbeth Luciano Pena, Jimenez, Francheska Angeles Rodriguez, Krystal Rivera



Christopher Jackson



Christopher Jackson



Lori Klinger and George Cheeks



Orfeh and Andy Karl