Photos: See Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa & More on the Red Carpet at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Nearly 14 million people have seen Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre on Broadway since it began performances in the fall of 2003.
POPULAR
|
Broadway's best gathered to celebrate Wicked's 20 epic years on Broadway last night, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved.
See photos from the red carpet below!
Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
Original Cast of "Wicked" Kylie Wergeles, mother Kristen Gorski Wergeles, Andrew Palermo, Corinne Herrera, Manuel Herrera, Lorna Ventura, Kristy Cates, Cristy Candler, LJ Jellison, Melissa Fahn, Kristoffer Cusick and Ioana Alfonso
Wayne Cilento and Stephen Schwartz
Wayne Cilento and Cathy Cilento
Mandy Gonzalez and daughter Maribelle Melini
Mandy Gonzalez and daughter Maribelle Melini
Julia Murney, Shoshana Bean and Eden Espinosa
Brittney Johnson and Kristin Chenoweth
Brittney Johnson, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
Shoshana Bean and Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel and Eden Espinosa
Idina Menzel and Eden Espinosa
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire
Laura Kariuki and Saycon Sengbloh
Ana Gasteyer and Kate Reinders
Frances McKittrick, Ana Gasteyer, Kate Reinders and Kristoffer Cusick
Stephen Schwartz and Ginna Claire Mason
Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire
Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire
Dee Roscioli and Ginna Claire Mason
Robin de Jesús and Ginna Claire Mason
Susan Hilferty, Kenneth Posner with wife Michelle Posner
Kristoffer Cusick and Kate Reinders
Kristoffer Cusick and Kate Reinders
Justin Bohon, Skylar Bohon Oremus and Stephen Oremus
Justin Bohon, Skylar Bohon Oremus, Stephen Oremus and Idina Menzel
Shoshana Bean, Skylar Bohon Oremus and Eden Espinosa
Kenneth Posner, Idina Menzel, Susan Hilferty, Marcia Goldberg and Nina Essman
Robin de Jesús
Robin de Jesús
Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett
Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
Signage for "Wicked 20th" at The Gershwin Theater
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You