Photos: See Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa & More on the Red Carpet at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Nearly 14 million people have seen Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre on Broadway since it began performances in the fall of 2003.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Broadway's best gathered to celebrate Wicked's 20 epic years on Broadway last night, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved. 

See photos from the red carpet below!

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Idina Menzel

Wicked
Idina Menzel

Wicked
Idina Menzel

Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth

Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth

Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth

Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth

Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant

Wicked
Gregory Maguire

Wicked
Original Cast of "Wicked" Kylie Wergeles, mother Kristen Gorski Wergeles, Andrew Palermo, Corinne Herrera, Manuel Herrera, Lorna Ventura, Kristy Cates, Cristy Candler, LJ Jellison, Melissa Fahn, Kristoffer Cusick and Ioana Alfonso

Wicked
Stephen Schwartz

Wicked
Stephen Schwartz

Wicked
Stephen Schwartz

Wicked
Winnie Holzman

Wicked
Wayne Cilento and Stephen Schwartz

Wicked
Wayne Cilento

Wicked
Wayne Cilento and Cathy Cilento

Wicked
Mandy Gonzalez and daughter Maribelle Melini

Wicked
Mandy Gonzalez and daughter Maribelle Melini

Wicked
Mandy Gonzalez

Wicked
Mandy Gonzalez

Wicked
Eden Espinosa

Wicked
Eden Espinosa

Wicked
Shoshana Bean

Wicked
Shoshana Bean

Wicked
Julia Murney, Shoshana Bean and Eden Espinosa

Wicked
Julia Murney

Wicked
Julia Murney

Wicked
Brittney Johnson and Kristin Chenoweth

Wicked
Brittney Johnson, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Brittney Johnson

Wicked
Brittney Johnson

Wicked
Shoshana Bean and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Julia Murney and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Idina Menzel and Eden Espinosa

Wicked
Idina Menzel and Eden Espinosa

Wicked
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Wicked
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Wicked
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Wicked
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Wicked
Saycon Sengbloh

Wicked
Saycon Sengbloh

Wicked
Laura Kariuki and Saycon Sengbloh

Wicked
Ana Gasteyer and Kate Reinders

Wicked
Frances McKittrick, Ana Gasteyer, Kate Reinders and Kristoffer Cusick

Wicked
Kate Reinders

Wicked
Kate Reinders

Wicked
Jackie Burns

Wicked
Jackie Burns

Wicked
Talia Suskauer

Wicked
Talia Suskauer

Wicked
Lindsay Pearce

Wicked
Lindsay Pearce

Wicked
Jennifer DiNoia

Wicked
Jennifer DiNoia

Wicked
Christine Dwyer

Wicked
Christine Dwyer

Wicked
Amanda Jane Cooper

Wicked
Amanda Jane Cooper

Wicked
Carrie St. Louis

Wicked
Carrie St. Louis

Wicked
Kara Lindsay

Wicked
Kara Lindsay

Wicked
Stephen Schwartz and Ginna Claire Mason

Wicked
Ginna Claire Mason

Wicked
Ginna Claire Mason

Wicked
Hannah Corneau

Wicked
Hannah Corneau

Wicked
Dee Roscioli

Wicked
Dee Roscioli

Wicked
Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth

Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Wicked
Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Wicked
James L. Nederlander

Wicked
Dee Roscioli and Ginna Claire Mason

Wicked
Robin de Jesús and Ginna Claire Mason

Wicked
Susan Hilferty, Kenneth Posner with wife Michelle Posner

Wicked
Kristoffer Cusick and Kate Reinders

Wicked
Kristoffer Cusick and Kate Reinders

Wicked
Justin Bohon, Skylar Bohon Oremus and Stephen Oremus

Wicked
Justin Bohon, Skylar Bohon Oremus, Stephen Oremus and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Shoshana Bean, Skylar Bohon Oremus and Eden Espinosa

Wicked
Kenneth Posner, Idina Menzel, Susan Hilferty, Marcia Goldberg and Nina Essman

Wicked
Robin de Jesús

Wicked
Robin de Jesús

Wicked
Adinah Alexander

Wicked
Jonathan Bennett

Wicked
Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett

Wicked
Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett

Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Signage for "Wicked 20th" at The Gershwin Theater




