Photos: See Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa & More on the Red Carpet at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Broadway's best gathered to celebrate Wicked's 20 epic years on Broadway last night, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved.

See photos from the red carpet below!

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas