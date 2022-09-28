Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Deirdre O'Connell & More in Rehearsals for BECKY NURSE OF SALEM at Lincoln Center Theater

Becky Nurse of Salem by Sarah Ruhl will begin previews on Thursday, October 27 and open on Monday, November 21 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Sep. 28, 2022  

On Tuesday, September 27, cast, crew and creatives of Lincoln Center Theater's Becky Nurse of Salem gathered for the first rehearsal.

Get a first look at photos below!

BECKY NURSE OF SALEM, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, will begin previews on Thursday, October 27 and open on Monday, November 21 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

The production will feature Tina Benko, Candy Buckley, Alicia Crowder, Deirdre O'Connell, Thomas Jay Ryan, Julian Sanchez, and Bernard White and will have sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Barbara Samuels, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Tal Yarden. Caroline Englander is the Stage Manager.

