Listen: Sarah Ruhl Discusses BECKY NURSE OF SALEM and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Ruhl's plays include How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, The Oldest Boy, In the Next Room, and more!
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.
This week's episode features playwright Sarah Ruhl, who discussed her play Becky Nurse of Salem, making theatre post-pandemic, and more!
Sarah Ruhl is a playwright. Her plays include- How to Transcend a Happy Marriage; The Oldest Boy; In the Next Room, or the vibrator play (Pulitzer Prize finalist); The Clean House (Pulitzer Prize finalist, The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize). Other plays include For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday; Stage Kiss; Dear Elizabeth; Passion Play, a cycle (PEN American Award, The Fourth Freedom Forum Playwriting Award from The Kennedy Center); Dead Man's Cell Phone (Helen Hayes Award); Melancholy Play; Eurydice; Orlando; and Late: a cowboy song. Her plays have been produced around the country and internationally, translated into fourteen languages. Her books include Smile, a memoir; 100 Essays I Don't have Time to Write and Love Poems in Quarantine. Opera: Libretto for Eurydice (Metropolitan Opera, composer Matthew Aucoin). Awards: MacArthur "Genius" Grant, Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award, Helen Merrill Emerging Playwrights Award, Whiting Writers' Award, MacArthur Fellowship, Lily Award, PEN Center Award for a mid-career playwright. Education: M.F.A., Brown University (with Paula Vogel). Teaches at the Yale School of Drama.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine
As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays. She is a wife, daughter, mother and activist.read more about this author)
December 27, 2022
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features producer Julie Boardman, who talked about her Tony Award-winning career, The Museum of Broadway, and more!
Listen: Julie Boardman Talks The Museum of Broadway and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
December 19, 2022
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features producer Julie Boardman, who talked about her Tony Award-winning career, The Museum of Broadway, and more!
Listen: Casey Likes Talks ALMOST FAMOUS and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
December 5, 2022
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Casey Likes, who recently made his Broadway debut in Almost Famous The Musical as 'William Miller'!
Listen: Jennifer Westfeldt Discusses Her Stage and Screen Career on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
November 21, 2022
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Jennifer Westfeldt, who talks about her stage and screen career, current role in The Gett, and more!
Listen: Saidah Ekulona Talks Her Stage and Screen Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
November 14, 2022
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Saidah Arrika Ekulona who talked about her stage and screen career, and more!