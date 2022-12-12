Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Alex Newell, Jennifer Holliday & More at Broadway Dreams Foundation's 15th Anniversary Gala

The night also featured Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ the Musical), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), international recording artist Morgan James, and more.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Broadway Dreams Foundation ("Broadway Dreams") honored Ryan Stana, founder and CEO of RWS Entertainment Group, and Adam Sansiveri, arts philanthropist, SVP and senior managing director of AllianceBernstein, at its 15th Annual Gala. The gala was held on December 10, 2022, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

See photos below!

Headlined by Grammy and Tony Award-winning performer Jennifer Holliday, directed by Broadway and Hollywood veteran Patrick Cassidy and featuring a variety of show-stopping musical numbers, the gala was designed to raise critical funds for Broadway Dreams' global work in supporting performing arts education and career development. Other Broadway stars who appeared included Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ the Musical) and Ryann Redmond (Frozen), international recording artist Morgan James and legendary composer-lyricist Adam Guettel (Light in the Piazza).

Sansiveri and Stana were honored as the founding members of the annual Broadway Dreams Gala and for dedicating more than a decade to the organization. Sansiveri is also the former chairman and currently the foundation's longest serving board member.

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe

