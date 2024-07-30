Photos: SIX CHARACTERS Celebrates Opening Night At Lincoln Center

SIX CHARACTERS is a new play by Phillip Howze and directed by Dustin Wills.
The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of SIX CHARACTERS, a new play by Phillip Howze and directed by Dustin Wills, opened last night at the Claire Tow Theater.
This new play features CG, Will Cobbs, Seven F. B. Duncombe, Claudia Logan, Julian Robertson, and Seret Scott.
SIX CHARACTERS has sets by Dustin Wills, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Masha Tsimring, and sound by Christopher Darbassie. Victoria Whooper will be the Stage Manager.
