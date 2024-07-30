News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SIX CHARACTERS Celebrates Opening Night At Lincoln Center

SIX CHARACTERS is a new play by Phillip Howze and directed by Dustin Wills.

By: Jul. 30, 2024
The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of SIX CHARACTERS, a new play by Phillip Howze and directed by Dustin Wills, opened last night at the Claire Tow Theater.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Read the reviews for the show here!

This new play features CG, Will Cobbs, Seven F. B. Duncombe, Claudia Logan, Julian Robertson, and Seret Scott.

SIX CHARACTERS has sets by Dustin Wills, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Masha Tsimring, and sound by Christopher Darbassie. Victoria Whooper will be the Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Chasi Annexy

Six Characters Image
The Cast of SIX CHARACTERS, Phillip Howze and Dustin Wils

Six Characters Image
Zarina Shea

Six Characters Image
Christopher Darbassie, Cloteal L. Horn, Claudia Logan

Six Characters Image
Sherie Rene Scott

Six Characters Image
Seret Scott, Julian Robertson, Will Cobbs, Dustin Wills, Cloteal L. Horne

Six Characters Image
Phillip Howze

Six Characters Image
Evan Cabnet and Will Cobbs

Six Characters Image
Dustin Wills and Evan Cabnet

Six Characters Image
Cloteal L. Horne, Will Cobbs

Six Characters Image
Will Cobbs and Seven F.B. Duncombe

Six Characters Image
The Cast of SIX CHARACTERS and Phillip Howze

Six Characters Image
The Cast of SIX CHARACTERS

Six Characters Image
Phillip Howze, Montana Alevi Blanco, Dustin Wills

Six Characters Image
Evan Cabnet, Phillip Howze





Videos