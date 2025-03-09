Photos: PLATINUM DREAMS at The York Theatre

1
2
Video: ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE World Premiere with Patrick Page, Charl Brown, Paige Davis and More!
In honor of International Women’s Day, BroadwayWorld, in association with Pass the Salt Productions is thrilled to present the short musical film, ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE. Executive producer and co-creator Sarah Bierstock joined forces with director and co-creator Desiree Abeyta to showcase an all-star Broadway cast featuring J. Max Baker (One Christmas Carol), Charl Brown (Tammy Faye), Kristy Cates (Wicked), Paige Davis (Chicago), Kim Berrios Lin (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Miranda Plant Byers (Love, Medea), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), Zal Owen (Harmony), Andrew O’Shanick (Harmony), Shina Ann Morris (Spamalot), Patrick Page (Hadestown). The film is rounded out by an all-female powerhouse producing team of Miranda Plant Byers, Jennifer Diamond, Jennifer Piech Pasbjerg, and Danielle Lemberg (Seward and Kissel, LLP).
3
Photos: CABARET At New Jewish Theatre
NJT will open its 27th season with the classic musical Cabaret, running March 20 through April 6. Check out photos from the production, directed by NJT's Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet.
4