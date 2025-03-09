Photos: PLATINUM DREAMS at The York Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New production photos have been released for Platinum Dreams: A New Musical at The York Theatre, running March 8 through March 16, 2025 at The Theatre at St. Jean's.

Book is by Stevie Holland, music by Gary William Friedman, and lyrics by Will Holt. The show is directed by Joseph Hayward, with associate direction by Irvin Mason, Jr. Cast includes Stevie Holland, Conor Ryan, and Jovan E'Sean.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg