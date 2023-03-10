Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet with Jessica Chastain and the Cast of A DOLL'S HOUSE

A Doll's House is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Last night was a big night on Broadway as A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain, opened at the Hudson Theatre. Chastian returns to Broadway as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog.

Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee, as 'Torvald Helmer,' Jesmille Darbouze as 'Kristine Linde,' Tasha Lawrence as 'Anne-Marie,' Michael Patrick Thornton as 'Dr. Rank,' and Grammy Award winner Okieriete Onaodowan as 'Nils Krogstad.' The production's understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the company as they walk the red carpet to celebrate!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

A Doll's House
Okieriete Onaodowan, Arian Moayed, Michael Patrick Thornton, Tasha Lawrence, Jesmille Darbouze and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Arian Moayed

A Doll's House
Arian Moayed

A Doll's House
Okieriete Onaodowan

A Doll's House
Okieriete Onaodowan

A Doll's House
Michael Patrick Thornton

A Doll's House
Michael Patrick Thornton

A Doll's House
Jesmille Darbouze

A Doll's House
Jesmille Darbouze

A Doll's House
Tasha Lawrence

A Doll's House
Tasha Lawrence

A Doll's House
Tasha Lawrence

A Doll's House
Playwright Amy Herzog

A Doll's House
Playwright Amy Herzog

A Doll's House
Playwright Amy Herzog

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd, Okieriete Onaodowan, Arian Moayed, Michael Patrick Thornton, Tasha Lawrence, Jesmille Darbouze, Jessica Chastain and Playwright Amy Herzog

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd, Jessica Chastain and Playwright Amy Herzog

A Doll's House
Playwright Amy Herzog and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Playwright Amy Herzog and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Jesmille Darbouze and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Okieriete Onaodowan and Arian Moayed

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Okieriete Onaodowan and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Okieriete Onaodowan and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Arian Moayed and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Arian Moayed and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd and Jesmille Darbouze

A Doll's House
Associate Director Jonathan Glew and Madelynn Poulson

A Doll's House
Michael Patrick Thornton and Lindsey Barlag Thornton

A Doll's House
Associate Director Jonathan Glew

A Doll's House
Carey Rebecca Brown, Jose Joaquin Perez, Melisa Soledad Pereyra and Franklin Bongjio

A Doll's House
Carey Rebecca Brown

A Doll's House
Jose Joaquin Perez

A Doll's House
Jose Joaquin Perez

A Doll's House
Melisa Soledad Pereyra

A Doll's House
Melisa Soledad Pereyra

A Doll's House
Franklin Bongjio

A Doll's House
Franklin Bongjio

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd and Choreographer Jennifer Rias

A Doll's House
Jennifer Rias

A Doll's House
Jennifer Rias

A Doll's House
Jennifer Rias and Mike Cannon

A Doll's House
ATG Executive Producer Adam Spears and Director Jamie Lloyd

A Doll's House
Okieriete Onaodowan, Arian Moayed, Michael Patrick Thornton, Tasha Lawrence, Jesmille Darbouze and Jessica Chastain

A Doll's House
Director Jamie Lloyd, Okieriete Onaodowan, Arian Moayed, Michael Patrick Thornton, Tasha Lawrence, Jesmille Darbouze, Jessica Chastain and Playwright Amy Herzog

A Doll's House
Jessica Chastain




Related Stories
Review Roundup: A DOLLS HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Jessica Chastain Photo
Review Roundup: A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Jessica Chastain
A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, opens tonight at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The limited engagement will now play through Saturday evening, June 10. Below, read reviews for this modern new take on Ibsen's classic!
Photos: First Look at Jessica Chastain and More in A DOLLS HOUSE Photo
Photos: First Look at Jessica Chastain and More in A DOLL'S HOUSE
We have you first look at Jessica Chastain and the cast of A Doll's House on Broadway. Check out all of the photos here!
Video: On the Red Carpet for A DOLLS HOUSE- Live at 5:45pm! Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet for A DOLL'S HOUSE- Live at 5:45pm!
A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, opens tonight at Hudson Theatre. Tune in tonight at 5:45pm ET as we take you to the red carpet for opening night arrivals with live video!
A DOLLS HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrows Opening Nig Photo
A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrow's Opening Night
Due to popular demand, A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, will extend ahead of the show's opening tomorrow at Hudson Theatre.

