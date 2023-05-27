Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards

The Outer Critics Circle awards ceremony took place on Thursday, May 25.

By:
The Outer Critics Circle awards ceremony took place on Thursday, May 25 at 3:00PM in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for The Performing Arts (111 Amsterdam Avenue, NYC), and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event!

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad.

This is the first season with newly reconstructed acting categories, which removed gender specifications, and expanded to separately include off-Broadway performers. In the previous configuration, actors in Broadway and off-Broadway productions had been nominated together in the same category.

Led by its current president David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Janice Simpson and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is President Emeritus & Board Member (Non-nominating) and Stanley L. Cohen serves as Financial Consultant & Board Member (Non-nominating).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Recommended For You