Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo

The Miscast24 Digital Broadcast will premiere on Monday April 29 and will be available on demand through Sunday May 5, 2024.

By: Apr. 16, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Just last night, the best of Broadway was on hand at the Hammerstein Ballroom where MCC celebrated MISCAST24, honoring Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and MCC Youth Company Alum Nicole Suazo.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, at which the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Be sure to check back later today for an exclusive performance from this year's event!

Miscast24 featured performances by Amber Iman, Mykal Kilgore, Tamika Lawrence, Jinkx Monsoon, Gavin Creel, Brian d’Arcy James, Ingrid Michaelson , Lauren Patten, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Lea Salonga, Ryan Vasquez, Vanessa Williams, and Joy Woods. Will Van Dyke was the Musical Director.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jason Robert Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jason Robert Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Nicole Suazo

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Nicole Suazo

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jason Robert Brown, Nicole Suazo

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jason Robert Brown, Nicole Suazo

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Blake West, Will Cantler, Jason Robert Brown, Nicole Suazo, Bernie Telsey

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jinkx Monsoon

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jinkx Monsoon

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Nicholas Christopher

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Nicholas Christopher

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Brian d'Arcy James

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Brian d'Arcy James

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Miki Abraham, Alex Joseph Grayson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Miki Abraham, Alex Joseph Grayson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Hannah Cruz

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Hannah Cruz

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Ryan Vasquez

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Ryan Vasquez

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Joy Woods

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Joy Woods

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Sophie Silnicki

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Sophie Silnicki

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Gilbert Bolden III

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Gilbert Bolden III

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Peter Weber

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Peter Weber

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Steven Pasquale, Kelli O'Hara

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Steven Pasquale, Kelli O'Hara

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Tom Kitt

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Tom Kitt

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jamie deRoy, Marcy Heisler

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jamie deRoy, Marcy Heisler

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Tamika Lawrence

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Tamika Lawrence

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Gavin Creel

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Gavin Creel

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Chris Peters

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Chris Peters

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Ingrid Michaelson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Ingrid Michaelson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Madeline Benson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Madeline Benson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Matt Gould

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Matt Gould

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jelani Alladin

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jelani Alladin

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Troy Iwata

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Troy Iwata

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Reed Luplau

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Reed Luplau

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Lea Salonga

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Lea Salonga

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Tom Scutt, Rebecca Frecknall

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Tom Scutt, Rebecca Frecknall

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Schele Williams

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Schele Williams

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Amber Iman

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Amber Iman

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Andrea Burns

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Andrea Burns

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Chun Wai Chan

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Chun Wai Chan

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Lauren Patten

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Lauren Patten

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jovani Furlan and guest

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Jovani Furlan and guest

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Kara Young

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Kara Young

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Chris Rice, Clay Thomson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Chris Rice, Clay Thomson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Cara Dipietro

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Cara Dipietro

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Alexis Michelle

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo
Alexis Michelle



Videos