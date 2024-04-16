Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last night, the best of Broadway was on hand at the Hammerstein Ballroom where MCC celebrated MISCAST24, honoring Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and MCC Youth Company Alum Nicole Suazo.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, at which the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Be sure to check back later today for an exclusive performance from this year's event!

Miscast24 featured performances by Amber Iman, Mykal Kilgore, Tamika Lawrence, Jinkx Monsoon, Gavin Creel, Brian d’Arcy James, Ingrid Michaelson , Lauren Patten, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Lea Salonga, Ryan Vasquez, Vanessa Williams, and Joy Woods. Will Van Dyke was the Musical Director.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski