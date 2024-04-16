Photos: On the Red Carpet for MISCAST24, Honoring Jason Robert Brown and Nicole Suazo

The Miscast24 Digital Broadcast will premiere on Monday April 29 and will be available on demand through Sunday May 5, 2024.
Just last night, the best of Broadway was on hand at the Hammerstein Ballroom where MCC celebrated MISCAST24, honoring Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and MCC Youth Company Alum Nicole Suazo.
Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, at which the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Be sure to check back later today for an exclusive performance from this year's event!
Miscast24 featured performances by Amber Iman, Mykal Kilgore, Tamika Lawrence, Jinkx Monsoon, Gavin Creel, Brian d’Arcy James, Ingrid Michaelson , Lauren Patten, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Lea Salonga, Ryan Vasquez, Vanessa Williams, and Joy Woods. Will Van Dyke was the Musical Director.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown
Jason Robert Brown, Nicole Suazo
Blake West, Will Cantler, Jason Robert Brown, Nicole Suazo, Bernie Telsey
Miki Abraham, Alex Joseph Grayson
Sophie Silnicki
Gilbert Bolden III
Peter Weber
Jovani Furlan and guest
Chris Rice, Clay Thomson
Tyler Joseph Ellis
