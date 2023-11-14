Photos: On the Red Carpet for Classic Stage Company's 2023 Gala, Honoring Sarah L. Douglas and John Weidman

Classic Stage Company is currently presenting I Can Get It for You Wholesale.

Just last night, Classic Stage Company celebrated its 2023 Gala, honoring theatrical agent Sarah L. Douglas of SLD Associates and John Weidman (CSC’s I Can Get It for You Wholesale). Directed by Susan Stroman (New York, New York), the event was held on at Capitale and BroadwayWorld was there for the big night. Check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

Performers and presenters included Jason Danieley (Knoxville), Michael Korie (Flying Over Sunset), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (CSC’s I Can Get It for You Wholesale), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Daniel May (Chess), Joey Mazzarino (“Sesame Street”), Eric Santagata (Prince of Broadway), Vanessa Sears (New York, New York), and Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), with appearances from Fred Applegate (Happiness), Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (CSC’s I Can Get It for You Wholesale), four-time Tony Award winner Boyd Gaines (Contact), Victor Garber (Original Cast of Assassins), Judy Kuhn (CSC’s I Can Get It for You Wholesale), three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane (The Producers), Tony Award winner Debra Monk (Original Cast of Assassins), Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz(Leopoldstadt), A.J. Shively (CSC’s A Man of No Importance), and Tony Award winner BD Wong (Pacific Overtures).

Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world’s repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



