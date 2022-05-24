Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Manhattan Theatre Club Spring Gala

Manhattan Theatre Club held its annual Spring Gala on Monday, May 23 at Cipriani 42nd Street honoring Bobbie Olsen, a former member of Manhattan Theatre Club's Board of Directors. The Gala featured performances by the casts of many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway including Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mrs. Doubtfire, Paradise Square, Six, Tina and more.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

This year, MTC honored former long-time MTC Board member Roberta G. "Bobbie" Olsen. Bobbie was an early supporter and advocate for MTC Education and later chaired the Education Council. She also champions MTC's artistic mission by underwriting a 20-year commitment to fund numerous play commissions and artistic development initiatives.

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over more than four decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 27 Tony Awards, 40 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski