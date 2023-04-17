SWEENEY TODD, SHUCKED, & JULIET and More to Perform at Manhattan Theatre Club Spring Gala 2023

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its annual Spring Gala on Monday, May 22 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street). This year, the evening of musical performances will honor MTC; Lynne Meadow, for her 50th anniversary as MTC's Artistic Director; and Barry Grove, for his 48th and final season with MTC as Executive Producer.

The Gala will feature performances by the casts of many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway, including & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Kimberly Akimbo; New York, New York; Shucked; Some Like It Hot; Sweeney Todd. All performances are subject to change.

The MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Marie T. Gallagher, SVP and Controller, PepsiCo; Daniel M. Healy, JBJ Holdings (Kinder Foods); David C. Hodgson, Vice Chairman, General Atlantic; Christopher G. Lanning, Managing Director and the Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, General Atlantic; Thomas F. Secunda, Founding Partner, Bloomberg; and Peter J. Solomon, Founder, Peter J. Solomon Company.

The Spring Gala begins with cocktails at 7:00pm, followed by dinner and the gala performances. All funds donated to the Spring Gala help make it possible for MTC to continue to develop and produce innovative theatre of the highest quality and sustain our efforts to bring the power of live theatre into the lives of students and learners of all ages.

Individual tickets for MTC's Spring Gala, including cocktails, dinner, and the show, are available for $5,000, $3,500, and $2,500. Tables of 10 are also available for $50,000, $35,000, and $25,000. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (212) 399-3000, ext. 4147.

The Spring Gala creative team includes Jason Michael Webb (music director), Joel Shier (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design); and James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis (stage managers).

The 2022-23 season marks Lynne Meadow's 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined by Executive Producer Barry Grove in her third season, and together they have helmed MTC for 48 years. MTC's mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented since, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most exciting new as well as accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important part of our work.

Over five decades, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase into one of the country's most prestigious and award-winning theatre companies, creating approximately 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Our productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. Our Broadway home is the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and our two Off-Broadway theatres are at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity.