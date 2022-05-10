Photos: On the Red Carpet at The Actors Fund Gala

Last night, The Actors Fund celebrated Academy Award, Tony Award and Golden Globe Award-winning Actor Mercedes Ruehl; and Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization Bob Wankel at their annual gala.

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization supporting those working in performing arts and entertainment, celebrated the first in-person Gala since the beginning of the pandemic. Since March 2020, The Actors Fund has distributed more than $26 million in direct financial assistance to more than 17,700 entertainment professionals.

Simultaneously, a live stream broadcast took place in Los Angeles where Emmy Award-Winning Actor Uzo Aduba and President and CEO of Paramount Global Bob Bakish also receives honors for their tireless work on behalf of The Actors Fund.

Also, the Fund announced at its Annual Gala yesterday that, effective immediately, they have changed their name to Entertainment Community Fund, in order to better reflect the broad scope of industry professionals they help. Tony Award-winning actor and Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell made the announcement at the Fund's Annual Gala. Learn more here.

