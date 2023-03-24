Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Melissa Manchester Stops By DANCIN'

Melissa met with the cast after the show and posed for photos backstage.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Melissa Manchester recently paid a visit to Bob Fosse's Dancin', where she met with the cast backstage after the show! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The production's direction and musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

