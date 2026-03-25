Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler

On Tuesday, March 24th, three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and actress Megan Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut as “Zidler” in Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirshfeld Theatre. See photos from her first Broadway bow!

Recording artist and Broadway performer Kelsie Watts also made her debut last night in the role of “Satine.” They performed to a sold-out house with such guests as Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and more!

Playing a strictly limited 8-week engagement through Sunday, May 17, 2026, Megan Thee Stallion makes history becoming the first female-identifying performer to play the role of “Zidler” not only in the Broadway production, but in any Moulin Rouge! The Musical production worldwide. See footage of Megan Thee Stallion's Broadway bow HERE!