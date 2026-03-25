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Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler

Megan Thee Stallion took her first bow on Broadway as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

By: Mar. 25, 2026

On Tuesday, March 24th, three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and actress Megan Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut as “Zidler” in Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirshfeld Theatre. See photos from her first Broadway bow!

Recording artist and Broadway performer Kelsie Watts also made her debut last night in the role of “Satine.” They performed to a sold-out house with such guests as Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and more!

Playing a strictly limited 8-week engagement through Sunday, May 17, 2026, Megan Thee Stallion makes history becoming the first female-identifying performer to play the role of “Zidler” not only in the Broadway production, but in any Moulin Rouge! The Musical production worldwide. See footage of Megan Thee Stallion's Broadway bow HERE!

Photo credit: Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Sarah Bowden, Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsie Watts, David Harris, and Andre Ward

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Christian Douglas, Kelsie Watts

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsie Watts, David Harris, and Andre Ward

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
Sarah Bowden, Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsie Watts, David Harris, and Andre Ward

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! as First-Ever Female Zidler Image
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)



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