Listen to Ana Gasteyer Sing 'Tribulation' from the SCHMIGADOON! Cast Recording





Today, the Tony Award winning Best Musical Schmigadoon! released its second single from the original Broadway cast recording, “Tribulation,” featuring Tony Award-nominee Ana Gasteyer, the Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company and the Schmorchestra.

In partnership with Joy Machine Records, Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released August 21 and include the entire Tony Award-winning score and orchestrations. The album will be available to stream on all platforms with physical CDs available for purchase at the Nederlander Theatre. The first single from the album “Corn Puddin’” was released on Friday, August 7.

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released by Joy Machine Records in partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), and features music and lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award winner Cinco Paul. The album is produced by Scott M. Riesett, David Chase, Cinco Paul, and Doug Besterman with Lorne Michaels, No Guarantees Productions, Steve Spiegel, Micah Frank, and Caroline Maroney serving as Executive Producers.

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) Tracklist:

Schmigadoon! You Can’t Tame Me Corn Puddin’ The Leprechaun Song Lovers’ Spat Somewhere Love is Waiting for You The Picnic Basket Auction Enjoy the Ride Not That Kinda Gal You Done Tamed Me I’m Engaged What’s the Matter with Men? Cross That Bridge Act One Finale Entr’acte With All of Your Heart Baby Talk I Thought I Was the Only One You Done Killed Me When the Night Is Darkest Somewhere Love Is Waiting for You (Reprise) Suddenly Tribulation Melissa’s Epiphany NYC Dream Ballet You Make Me Wanna Sing How We Change Exit Music

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