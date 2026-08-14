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Listen to Ana Gasteyer Sing 'Tribulation' from the SCHMIGADOON! Cast Recording

The Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released August 21.

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Today, the Tony Award winning Best Musical Schmigadoon! released its second single from the original Broadway cast recording, “Tribulation,” featuring Tony Award-nominee Ana Gasteyer, the Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company and the Schmorchestra. 

In partnership with Joy Machine Records, Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released August 21 and include the entire Tony Award-winning score and orchestrations. The album will be available to stream on all platforms with physical CDs available for purchase at the Nederlander Theatre. The first single from the album “Corn Puddin’” was released on Friday, August 7.

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released by Joy Machine Records in partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), and features music and lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award winner Cinco Paul. The album is produced by Scott M. RiesettDavid ChaseCinco Paul, and Doug Besterman with Lorne Michaels, No Guarantees Productions, Steve SpiegelMicah Frank, and Caroline Maroney serving as Executive Producers.

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) Tracklist:

  1. Schmigadoon!
  2. You Can’t Tame Me
  3. Corn Puddin’
  4. The Leprechaun Song
  5. Lovers’ Spat
  6. Somewhere Love is Waiting for You
  7. The Picnic Basket Auction
  8. Enjoy the Ride
  9. Not That Kinda Gal
  10. You Done Tamed Me
  11. I’m Engaged
  12. What’s the Matter with Men?
  13. Cross That Bridge
  14. Act One Finale
  15. Entr’acte
  16. With All of Your Heart
  17. Baby Talk
  18. I Thought I Was the Only One
  19. You Done Killed Me
  20. When the Night Is Darkest
  21. Somewhere Love Is Waiting for You (Reprise)
  22. Suddenly
  23. Tribulation
  24. Melissa’s Epiphany
  25. NYC Dream Ballet
  26. You Make Me Wanna Sing
  27. How We Change
  28. Exit Music

 

Get Schmigadoon! Tickets From $71

More on this show: SCHMIGADOON! Wins 2026 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus · 6/5/2026


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