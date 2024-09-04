Photos: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's THE COUNTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming up at Roundabout Theatre Company is the world-premiere production of The Counter by Meghan Kennedy, directed by David Cromer. The Counter will feature Anthony Edwards as “Paul,” Susannah Flood as “Katie,” and Amy Warren as “Peg.” The cast just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day below!

Every morning at the local diner in a small town, a waitress refills a regular’s coffee. An unlikely friendship develops and keeps him coming back for more. But when he asks for a shocking favor, it brings to light both of their deepest secrets. The Counter is a funny, surprising, and moving meditation on the everyday connections that can change our lives.

After the success of Too Much, Too Much, Too Many and Napoli, Brooklyn, playwright Meghan Kennedy debuts her next Roundabout commission, The Counter. Directed by Tony Award® winner David Cromer, The Counter marks the Roundabout debuts of Anthony Edwards and Amy Warren. Susannah Flood returns to the Roundabout stage following the Broadway productions of Birthday Candles and The Cherry Orchard.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski