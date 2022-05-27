Marilyn Maye Performs at Benefit for York Theatre Company

On Monday, May 16, 2022, @ 7:30 pm at the Saint. Jeans Theatre on the Upper East Side, the legendary cabaret artist Marilyn Maye performed in a benefit concert as the solo act! At age 94, Maye is still a vocal powerhouse and is trying her best to stay busy, having performance gigs through 2023. It is not surprising that Maye is trying to make up for a lost time after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down theatres for almost 18 months in New York City. Maye does not let age stop her and clearly rather focuses on continuing her career than retiring anytime soon!

The benefit concert on May 16 was to raise money for the York Theatre Company, which had set a series of setbacks since their theatre space was flooded. Most Recently, the York Theatre Company put on a new musical production called Check to Check: Irving Berlin in Hollywood which celebrates the work of Irving Berlin and the work he did for the entertainment industry. The show ran at the Saint. Jeans Theatre between November 24, 2021, and January 2, 2022!

Check out pictures from the production below! The York Theatre Company is in association with Riki Kane Larmier, which made both of these events possible.

For more information about the York Theatre Company on their website: https://yorktheatre.org ...and more information about the Spring Benefit event with Marilyn Maye: https://yorktheatre.org/marilyn-maye

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg