Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller'

Last night “MJ” on Broadway celebrated Halloween with a special post show performance of “Thriller.” While the legendary number is performed in the musical every night, - as envisioned by Tony Award-winner choreographer and director Christopher Wheeldon – now, in an annual Halloween tradition, audiences got to witness a celebratory rendition of the iconic music video choreography, featuring one-night-only costumes, lighting, and projections. See photos here!

The Musical is centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

Credit: Valerie Terranova