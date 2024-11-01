News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller'

Audiences witnessed music video choreography, featuring one-night-only costumes, lighting, and projections.

By: Nov. 01, 2024
MJ the Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $99
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night “MJ” on Broadway celebrated Halloween with a special post show performance of “Thriller.” While the legendary number is performed in the musical every night, - as envisioned by Tony Award-winner choreographer and director Christopher Wheeldon – now, in an annual Halloween tradition, audiences got to witness a celebratory rendition of the iconic music video choreography, featuring one-night-only costumes, lighting, and projections. See photos here! 

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Angelina Jolie, Jane Fonda, & More Attend MARIA Film Screening
Exclusive: André De Shields Grand Marshals the NYC Village Halloween Parade
These Broadway Stars Will Appear in Hallmarks' 2024 Holiday Movies
HARRY POTTER & More – Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

The Musical is centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. 

Credit: Valerie Terranova

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller

Photos: MJ on Broadway Presents Post-Show Performance of 'Thriller' Image
MJ on Broadway Performs Thriller





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a MJ: The Musical Water Bottle MJ: The Musical Water Bottle

Videos