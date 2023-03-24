Photos: Linedy Genao Gifts Cindy Adams a BAD CINDERELLA 'Bad Cindy' Sweater

Bad Cinderella star Linedy Genao gifted Cindy Adams a 'Bad Cindy' sweater on the morning of the show's opening night! Genao stopped by Adams' Park Avenue Penthouse to give her the gift and BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos!

Since 1979, Adams has written a gossip column for the New York Post, and has contributed to various other local publications.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella opened last night, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre! Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel, and is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas