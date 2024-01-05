Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. & PURLIE VICTORIOUS Company Host Conversation at Museum of Broadway

Purlie Victorious runs on Broadway through February 4th.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Yesterday, Leslie Odom Jr. and fellow Purlie Victorious cast/creatives including Irene Gandy, Kara Young, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Heather Alicia Simms, Hasna Muhammad, Sade Lythcott and Jonathan McCrory, gathered at NYC’s Museum of Broadway for an intimate conversation in partnership with National Black Theatre.

See photos below! 
 
Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star in a new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis. Purlie Victorious will be staged by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon who directed the critically acclaimed productions of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy and Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog earlier this season. This play, scheduled to begin in late summer 2023, will mark Odom’s return to Broadway after winning the Tony for his iconic performance as “Aaron Burr” in Hamilton.

Photo credit: Nolan Doran/Museum of Broadway

Purlie Victorious
Vanessa Bell Calloway, Jonathan McCrory, Leslie Odom Jr., Sade Lythcott, Irene Gandy, Hasna Muhammad

Purlie Victorious
Vanessa Bell Calloway, Jonathan McCrory, Leslie Odom Jr., Sade Lythcott, Irene Gandy, Hasna Muhammad

Purlie Victorious
Jonathan McCrory, Kara Young, Leslie Odom Jr., Irene Gandy, Hasna Muhammad, Heather Alicia Simms, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Sade Lythcott

Purlie Victorious
Irene Gandy, Leslie Odom Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Irene Gandy, Leslie Odom Jr.




