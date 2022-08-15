Photos: Lesli Margherita, Julie Kavanaugh and More Star In DAMES AT SEA At Bucks County Playhouse

A trio of Tony-nominated artists, Randy Skinner, Anna Louizos and David C. Woolard have recreated their work for the Broadway revival of "Dames at Sea," for a production of the light-hearted, dance-centric musical at Bucks County Playhouse, running through September 11.

Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler recently announced details on the casting and creative team of "Dames at Sea," the third production of the Playhouse's season - the 10th since its reopening in 2012.

Director/Choreographer Randy Skinner has been nominated for his choreography for "Ain't Broadway Grand," "42nd Street," "Irving Berlin's White Christmas," and "Dames at Sea." Anna Louizos received nominations for her designs for "In The Heights," "High Fidelity," and the 2013 revival of "The Mystery of Edwin Drood." David C. Woolard received nominations for "The Rocky Horror Show" and "The Who's Tommy."

Also revisiting "Dames at Sea" is Oliver Award-Winner ("Zorro") Lesli Margherita, who is reprising the role of diva Mona Kent from the 2015 Broadway revival.

"We are also excited to welcome back Lesli Margherita to the Playhouse, where she captured hearts and gained big laughs as Miss Adelaide in 'Guys and Dolls,' as well as Daisy Wright, whose talents we first saw as part of our productions of '42nd Street' and 'The Rocky Horror Show," says Executive Producer, Robyn Goodman. "Stepping out of the ensemble into the spotlight as Ruby, the role that made Bernadette Peters a star, we know Daisy is going to wow audiences."

Joining Margherita and Wright are Julie Kavanaugh (Paper Mill Playhouse's "Holiday Inn") as Joan, Byron St. Cyr ("My Fair Lady" National Tour) as Captain/Hennessy, and Daniel Plimpton ("The Book of Mormon" National Tour) and Drew King (Broadway's "Tootsie") as the sailors, Dick and Lucky respectively.

With music by Jim Wise and book/lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, "Dames at Sea" is a tap-happy musical, in the tradition of 42nd Street, that spoofs the high-spirited movie musicals of the 1930s. Ruby steps off a bus from Utah and into her first Broadway show, but hours before the opening night curtain is to rise, the cast learns their theater is being demolished. So, Ruby and the cast, with the help of some adoring sailors, come up with an ingenious plan to ensure that the show goes on.

Single tickets to "Dames at Sea" are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



Julie Kavanagh and Drew King



Lesli Margherita



Bryon St. Cyr and Lesli Margherita



Drew King, Bryon St. Cyr and Daniel Plimpton



Daniel Plimpton and Daisy Wright



Daniel Plimpton, Daisy Wright, Julie Kavanagh, and Drew King



Julie Kavanagh, Daniel Plimpton, Daisy Wright and Drew King



Daisy Wright, Lesli Margherita and Julie Kavanagh



