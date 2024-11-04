Photos: Lena Hall, Tony Yazbeck, and More at Abingdon Theatre Company's Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Abingdon Theatre Company rang in their 32nd season with their annual gala last Monday, October 28th at the Edison Ballroom. Stars came out to celebrate Abingdon’s 32nd season as they honored longtime board member, Emmy, Olivier, and six-time Tony Award-winning producer Jim Kierstead. Check out photos from the event below!

Among the star-studded cast were Tony Award Winner Lena Hall and Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck; Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita; Drama Desk Award Winner Mandy Gonzalez; and a bevy of stars including Maria Bilbao, Kennedy Caughell, Claybourne Elder, Keri René Fuller, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ashley D. Kelley, Blaine Krauss, Bianca Marroquín, Shereen Pimentel, Rachel Potter, Carolina Rial, John Riddle, Nyla Sostre, Marty Thomas, Curtis Wiley, and Alyssa Wray, with Skizzo Arnedillo, Camila Cardona, Matthew Davies, and Ilda Mason.

The evening was directed by ATC’s Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin with musical direction by Robbie Cowan and choreography by Ilda Mason.