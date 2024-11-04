Photos: Lena Hall, Tony Yazbeck, and More at Abingdon Theatre Company's Gala

The event was held last Monday, October 28th at the Edison Ballroom.
Abingdon Theatre Company rang in their 32nd season with their annual gala last Monday, October 28th at the Edison Ballroom. Stars came out to celebrate Abingdon’s 32nd season as they honored longtime board member, Emmy, Olivier, and six-time Tony Award-winning producer Jim Kierstead. Check out photos from the event below!
Among the star-studded cast were Tony Award Winner Lena Hall and Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck; Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita; Drama Desk Award Winner Mandy Gonzalez; and a bevy of stars including Maria Bilbao, Kennedy Caughell, Claybourne Elder, Keri René Fuller, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ashley D. Kelley, Blaine Krauss, Bianca Marroquín, Shereen Pimentel, Rachel Potter, Carolina Rial, John Riddle, Nyla Sostre, Marty Thomas, Curtis Wiley, and Alyssa Wray, with Skizzo Arnedillo, Camila Cardona, Matthew Davies, and Ilda Mason.
The evening was directed by ATC’s Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin with musical direction by Robbie Cowan and choreography by Ilda Mason.
Photo Credit: Grace Copeland
Chad Austin, Rashad V. Chambers
Jim Kierstead, Allen Neuwirth
Owen Mannion, Kate Bell
Keri Rene Fuller, Kennedy Caughell
Pierre Marais, Bethany Tesarck
Max Mondi, Ryan Ervin
Nathan Brewer, Dana Frishkorn, Cheryl Harrison, Matt Webster
Deidre Goodwin, Chad Austin, Michelle Potterf
Ayesha Dillabough, Deidre Goodwin, Chad Austin, Michelle Potterf, THe Maine Attraction
Matthew Davis, Ilda Mason, Chad Austin, Camila Cardona, Skizzo Arnedillo
D.M.W. Greer
Scarlett Strallen, Christopher J. Hanke
Alyssa Wray, Carolina Rial
Robbie Cowan
Bianca Marroquin, Skizzo Arnedillo, Camila Cardona, Matthew Davies, Ilda Mason
Bianca Marroquin, Skizzo Arnedillo, Matthew Davies
Bianca Marroquin, Skizzo Arnedillo, Camila Cardona, Matthew Davies, Ilda Mason
Maria Bilbao, Skizzo Arnedillo, Camila Cardona, Matthew Davis, Ilda Mason
Videos