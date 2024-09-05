Photos: Kyle Selig Joins WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WATER FOR ELEPHANTS welcomed Broadway’s Kyle Selig to the role of Jacob Jankowski on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. See photos below!



Selig's Broadway credits include originating the role of Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, and Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. National Tours and Regional include: The Book of Mormon, October Sky, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire by David Byrne, West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl.



WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jessica Stone, with a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, with a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co., and choreography by Tony Award nominees Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll. WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is playing at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.