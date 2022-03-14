Photos: Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar Star in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Axelrod Performing Arts Center's The Bridges of Madison County, The Musical, starring Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow) and Aaron Lazar (A Little Night Music, The Light in the Piazza). The musical, which runs from March 11-27, is directed by one of its original stars, Hunter Foster (Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Million Dollar Quartet, The Producers).

The musical, which played on Broadway in 2014, has a score by one of Broadway's most celebrated composers, Jason Robert Brown and a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman. It won Tony Awards for best original score and best orchestrations, and contains "some of the most rapturous music you'll ever hear on a stage," says Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco, who is producing the musical at the Axelrod.

DePrisco considers "Bridges" to be "one of the most underrated musicals of our time and a musical that absolutely deserves to be seen by a new audience....The Axelrod is delighted to be bringing this musical with this amazing cast and production team."

The Axelrod PAC is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park. Tickets are $32-$65 and can be purchased by visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com or calling 732-531-9106.

Photos by Mark Krajnak