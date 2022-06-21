Photos: Kaia Gerber, Brandon Flynn and More Celebrate Pride at CIRCLE JERK

Circle Jerk, the critically acclaimed, Pulitzer Prize Finalist piece recently presented a late-night performance in honor of Pride live at The Connelly Theater, hosted by Brandon Flynn and A'ziah 'Zola' King. Additional Pride performances are Friday, June 24th at 10:30pm and Saturday, June 25th at 3pm.

Previous Pride performances were hosted by the Tony® and Olivier Award® winning writers of the internationally acclaimed, Six, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

In Circle Jerk, it's winter on Gaymen Island, a summer retreat for the homosexual rich and fame-ish. This off-season, two White Gay internet trolls hatch a plot to take back what's wrongfully theirs. Cancellations, meme schemes, and political and erotically flip flops abound as three actors playing nine parts play out this chaotic live-streamed descent into the high-energy, quick-change, low-brow shitpit of the internet.

With Circle Jerk, co-writers and performers Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, joined by Cat Rodríguez, take inspiration from Charles Ludlam's The Mystery of Irma Vep and sci-fi genre films like Ex Machina to send up plotlines about the crisis of technology in relationship to humans and the concept of "reality." Circle Jerk is directed by Rory Pelsue and includes dramaturgy by Ariel Sibert.

In-person Pride Performance tickets start at $19. Livestream tickets for all performances are available on a sliding scale from $5.99-$49.99.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas