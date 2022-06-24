Photos: Julie White Receives Her Portrait at Sardi's
White was surrounded by her friends, including her castmates from POTUS.
Julie White recently received a coveted portrait at Sardi's. During the unveiling, she was surrounded by her friends, including her castmates from POTUS. Check out photos below!
White was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in POTUS. She won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for The Little Dog Laughed as well as Obie and Ovation Awards, and Drama Desk, OCC and Lortel nominations. Additional Broadway: Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus (Tony nom); A Doll's House, Part 2; A.R. Gurney's Sylvia; Airline Highway (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League noms); Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; The Heidi Chronicles.
Off-Broadway: The Understudy, From Up Here (Drama Desk, Drama League noms), Fiction, Twelfth Night, Bad Dates. Film: Lincoln; Transformers 1, 2, & 3; Michael Clayton; The Astronaut Farmer, Monsters vs Aliens.
Television: "How We Roll," "NCIS: Hawaii'" "Roar," "weCrashed," "Mrs. America," "Big Mouth," "Designated Survivor," "Nurse Jackie," "Alpha House," "Go On" (Gracie Award), "The Good Wife," "Man Seeking Woman," "You're the Worst," "Damages," "Cavemen," "Six Feet Under," "Grace Under Fire," "Law and Order: SVU."
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sardis Co-Owner/Manager Sean Ricketts and Julie White
"Ellie" Julie White's dog
Producer Lynette Howell Taylor
Guests cheering Julie White on
Julie White and Sardis Co-Owner/Manager Sean Ricketts
Kristine Nielsen, Jayne Houdyshell, Julie White and Caroline Neff
Vanessa Williams, Lilli Cooper, Julie White, Julianne Hough, Rachel Dratch and Suzy Nakamura
Anita Abdinezhad, Vanessa Williams, Lilli Cooper, Julie White, Julianne Hough, Rachel Dratch, Suzy Nakamura, Lisa Helmi-Johanson and Jennifer Fouche
The cast, creative team of POTUS and friends of Julie White
Julie White and Jayne Houdyshell
Julie White and "Ellie"
Kristine Nielsen, Jayne Houdyshell and Julie White
Jayne Houdyshell, Kristine Nielsen and Julie White
"Ellie"and Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough and Vanessa Williams
Julie White's caricature