Photos: Julie White Receives Her Portrait at Sardi's

Julie White recently received a coveted portrait at Sardi's. During the unveiling, she was surrounded by her friends, including her castmates from POTUS. Check out photos below!

White was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in POTUS. She won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for The Little Dog Laughed as well as Obie and Ovation Awards, and Drama Desk, OCC and Lortel nominations. Additional Broadway: Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus (Tony nom); A Doll's House, Part 2; A.R. Gurney's Sylvia; Airline Highway (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League noms); Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; The Heidi Chronicles.

Off-Broadway: The Understudy, From Up Here (Drama Desk, Drama League noms), Fiction, Twelfth Night, Bad Dates. Film: Lincoln; Transformers 1, 2, & 3; Michael Clayton; The Astronaut Farmer, Monsters vs Aliens.

Television: "How We Roll," "NCIS: Hawaii'" "Roar," "weCrashed," "Mrs. America," "Big Mouth," "Designated Survivor," "Nurse Jackie," "Alpha House," "Go On" (Gracie Award), "The Good Wife," "Man Seeking Woman," "You're the Worst," "Damages," "Cavemen," "Six Feet Under," "Grace Under Fire," "Law and Order: SVU."

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas