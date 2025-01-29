Photos: Jinkx Monsoon & More Attend SKETCHY QUEENS Season 2 Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, January 28th, Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon and the cast of Sketchy Queens gathered to celebrate the premiere of the second season, which recently debuted on WOW Presents Plus. Take a look at photos from the event below!

The event was attended by Monsoon, along with Liam Krug, drag queens BenDeLaCreme, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Crystal Methyd, Farrah Moan, and more. In addition to a star-studded red carpet, the event also featured an advanced screening of the premiere episode and a reception with plenty of House Of Love cocktails and mocktails.

The event took place at World of Wonder’s WOW Presents Plus Studios, situated along the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, January 28th. Sketchy Queens Season 2 premiered on January 27th, with new episodes dropping weekly only on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories.

Season two of Sketchy Queens brings audiences more hilarious and kooky characters from the creative minds of Jinkx Monsoon and Liam Krug, and sees the duo reprise their iconic roles as Winderly Landchime & Bethany Christmas who are now testing the boundaries of their friendship. Extra special guest stars include Elaine Carroll, Brandon Rogers, and Michael Vegas, as well as Drag Race superstars Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Salina EsTitties. This new season also features the first animated sketch in the series, guest starring the voice of legendary voice actor Richard Horvitz.

Photo credit: Jasten King on behalf of World of Wonder