Photos: Jennifer Simard Receives Her Portrait at Sardi's

During the unveiling, Simard was surrounded by her friends, including her castmates from Company.

Just recently, Jennifer Simard celebrated receiving a coveted portrait at Sardi's. During the unveiling, Simard was surrounded by her friends, including her castmates from Company. Check out photos below!

Jennifer Simard is a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. In addition to Company, her Broadway credits include Mean Girls (Adult Woman); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead and Sisters. Television credits include: "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Jennifer Simard and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius

Jennifer Simard and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius

COMPANY Cast: Nikki Renee Daniels, Matt Wall, Kathryn Allison, Matt Doyle, Jennifer Simard, Nicholas Rodriguez, Christopher Sieber, Bobby Conte and Katrina Lenk

COMPANY Cast: Nikki Renee Daniels, Matt Wall, Kathryn Allison, Matt Doyle, Jennifer Simard, Nicholas Rodriguez, Christopher Sieber, Bobby Conte and Katrina Lenk

Jennifer Simard and Mo Rocca

Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard and Donna Murphy

Jennifer Simard and Nikki Renee Daniels

Jennifer Simard and Sally Wilfert

Danny Burstein, Jennifer Simard and Sally Wilfert

Danny Burstein and Jennifer Simard

Katrina Lenk and Jennifer Simard

Katrina Lenk and Jennifer Simard

Joe DiPietro and Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard and Brad Robertson

Sarah Jenkins and Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard, Clay Mills and Giselle Kristina Byrd

Douglas Sills and Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard and Patrick Hinds

Jennifer Simard and Richard Ridge

Sally Wilfert, Douglas Sills and Danny Burstein

Mo Rocca and Christopher Sieber

Jamie DuMont, Jennifer Simard and Rob Russo

Brad Robertson, Jennifer Simard, Rebecca Harris and Curtis Harris

Jennifer Simard and Julie James

Jennifer Simard, Judy Katz and Sean Katz

Donna Murphy, Jennifer Simard and Danny Burstein

Douglas Sills, Donna Murphy and Danny Burstein

Jamie DuMont, Jennifer Simard and Rob Russo

Jennifer Simard



