Photos: Jennifer Simard Receives Her Portrait at Sardi's
During the unveiling, Simard was surrounded by her friends, including her castmates from Company.
Just recently, Jennifer Simard celebrated receiving a coveted portrait at Sardi's. During the unveiling, Simard was surrounded by her friends, including her castmates from Company. Check out photos below!
Jennifer Simard is a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. In addition to Company, her Broadway credits include Mean Girls (Adult Woman); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.
Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead and Sisters. Television credits include: "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jennifer Simard and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius
COMPANY Cast: Nikki Renee Daniels, Matt Wall, Kathryn Allison, Matt Doyle, Jennifer Simard, Nicholas Rodriguez, Christopher Sieber, Bobby Conte and Katrina Lenk
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard and Donna Murphy
Jennifer Simard and Nikki Renee Daniels
Jennifer Simard and Sally Wilfert
Danny Burstein, Jennifer Simard and Sally Wilfert
Danny Burstein and Jennifer Simard
Katrina Lenk and Jennifer Simard
Joe DiPietro and Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard and Brad Robertson
Sarah Jenkins and Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard, Clay Mills and Giselle Kristina Byrd
Douglas Sills and Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard and Patrick Hinds
Jennifer Simard and Richard Ridge
Sally Wilfert, Douglas Sills and Danny Burstein
Mo Rocca and Christopher Sieber
Jamie DuMont, Jennifer Simard and Rob Russo
Brad Robertson, Jennifer Simard, Rebecca Harris and Curtis Harris
Jennifer Simard and Julie James
Jennifer Simard, Judy Katz and Sean Katz
Donna Murphy, Jennifer Simard and Danny Burstein
Douglas Sills, Donna Murphy and Danny Burstein
Jamie DuMont, Jennifer Simard and Rob Russo