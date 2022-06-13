Photos: Jennifer Simard Receives Her Portrait at Sardi's

Just recently, Jennifer Simard celebrated receiving a coveted portrait at Sardi's. During the unveiling, Simard was surrounded by her friends, including her castmates from Company. Check out photos below!

Jennifer Simard is a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. In addition to Company, her Broadway credits include Mean Girls (Adult Woman); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead and Sisters. Television credits include: "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas