Photos: Jason Weaver, Jacob Latimore, & Birgundi Baker Visit CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

On Tuesday, May 12, stars Jason Weaver, Jacob Latimore, and Birgundi Baker of Paramount+’s The Chi supported the show's creator, Lena Waithe, with a visit to CATS: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, produced by Waithe. Take a look at photos from their visit below.

The cast is in New York in support of Season 8 of the hit drama series, which premieres on Friday, May 22, on Paramount+. In the final season, life or death choices must be made. The question becomes, who is willing to make them? Legacy, conflict, joy, and pain all collide as the show makes its conclusion. The series stars Latimore, Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannaha Hall and Weaver.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball received a total of 9 Tony nominations this year, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical for Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch.

The ballroom-inspired Broadway revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 and is currently running at the Broadhurst Theatre. Find out what critics think of the revival here. Tickets are now on sale through September 6, 2026

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

The Broadway cast includes Tony Award and Grammy Award winner André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Sherrod T. Brown, Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy as ‘Macavity,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West, Donté Nadir Wilder, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina, and Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’

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