Betsy Wolfe and Joe Iconis to Headline BROADWAY NIGHTS OFF

Tony Award nominees Betsy Wolfe (Death Becomes Her, & Juliet) and Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) will headline Broadway Nights Off, two free concerts on Broadway's dark night (Mondays) at Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Park. Both evenings are free and open to the public.

On Monday September 28 at 7pm, Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos) performs outdoors at Wagner Park in an intimate evening celebrating Broadway. Wolfe will be joined by music director and pianist Vadim Feichtner (Falsettos) and special guest Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) for a few songs, with staging by Tony Award winner Jeff Mahshie.

On Monday October 5 at 7pm, the series moves indoors to the Pavilion Classroom for The Joe Iconis Musical Hootenanny, a freewheeling musical theater songwriter night that is part variety show, part open mic. Hosted by Joe Iconis, the evening invites writers at every stage of their careers to share new work with an enthusiastic, supportive audience, alongside a curated roster of featured songwriters and surprise guests. Following its run at this summer's Matchbook Festival, the Hootenanny returns for one night only. Aspiring performers can reserve a free ticket and put their name in the hat at the show for a chance to take the stage. Featured songwriters will be announced at a later date.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 06 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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