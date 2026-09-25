Betsy Wolfe and Joe Iconis to Headline BROADWAY NIGHTS OFF
Both evenings are free and open to the public.
Tony Award nominees Betsy Wolfe (Death Becomes Her, & Juliet) and Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) will headline Broadway Nights Off, two free concerts on Broadway's dark night (Mondays) at Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Park. Both evenings are free and open to the public.
On Monday September 28 at 7pm, Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos) performs outdoors at Wagner Park in an intimate evening celebrating Broadway. Wolfe will be joined by music director and pianist Vadim Feichtner (Falsettos) and special guest Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) for a few songs, with staging by Tony Award winner Jeff Mahshie.
On Monday October 5 at 7pm, the series moves indoors to the Pavilion Classroom for The Joe Iconis Musical Hootenanny, a freewheeling musical theater songwriter night that is part variety show, part open mic. Hosted by Joe Iconis, the evening invites writers at every stage of their careers to share new work with an enthusiastic, supportive audience, alongside a curated roster of featured songwriters and surprise guests. Following its run at this summer's Matchbook Festival, the Hootenanny returns for one night only. Aspiring performers can reserve a free ticket and put their name in the hat at the show for a chance to take the stage. Featured songwriters will be announced at a later date.
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