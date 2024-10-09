Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An array of theatre leaders gathered September 24 at the New York Library for the Performing Arts for the inaugural RISE Summit. Hosted by Maestra Music and the Miranda Family Fund the day-long event was filled with panels and seminars where speakers spoke on this year's theme of Belonging: Past and President. See photos from inside the event.

As RISE program manager Victoria Detres wrote in the Playbill for the event, "This Summit is not just a space for sharing knowledge—it's about cultivating collaboration and building networks that empower each of us to succeed. Our aim is to create a theatre industry where everyone, no matter their background, has the tools and support to thrive."

The event included opening remarks by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Executive Director of the Library for the Performing Arts Roberta Pereira; a panel on Asian American voices in theatre hosted by the Asian American Performers Action Coalition; a panel on producing called "making equitable theatre under capitalism," hosted by Design Action, Theatre Advocacy Project, and ACCESS Broadway NY; a panel on "the place from whence we came," hosted by Dramatists Guild Foundation; and a conversation between Eisa Davis and Detres.

The RISE Summit was sponsored in part by Disney Theatricals and AKA. RISE Theatre seeks to build a more equitable and inclusive theatre industry, most notably through its theatre Directory, which is a listing of backstage workers who identify as people of color, women, trans, nonbinary, deaf, and/or disabled theatre professionals.

Said Pereira at the event, "When I first heard about the RISE Directory, I couldn’t believe that such a wonderful and powerful tool of connection existed. The performing arts are about community, and that was a beautiful way to help us all expand and diversify our communities. It is something I wish I had access to when I started in theatre."