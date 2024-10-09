News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts

Theatre leaders gather to discuss belonging and equity at inaugural summit.

By: Oct. 09, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

An array of theatre leaders gathered September 24 at the New York Library for the Performing Arts for the inaugural RISE Summit. Hosted by Maestra Music and the Miranda Family Fund the day-long event was filled with panels and seminars where speakers spoke on this year's theme of Belonging: Past and President. See photos from inside the event. 

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Marissa Bode's Journey to the Big Screen in WICKED
Video: WICKED Movie Director Jon M. Chu Shares Personal Connection to Musical
Video: Sarah Paulson Shares Personal Significance of Tony Award Win
Lights of All Broadway Theatres to be Dimmed for Gavin Creel & More

As RISE program manager Victoria Detres wrote in the Playbill for the event, "This Summit is not just a space for sharing knowledge—it's about cultivating collaboration and building networks that empower each of us to succeed. Our aim is to create a theatre industry where everyone, no matter their background, has the tools and support to thrive."

The event included opening remarks by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Executive Director of the Library for the Performing Arts Roberta Pereira; a panel on Asian American voices in theatre hosted by the Asian American Performers Action Coalition; a panel on producing called "making equitable theatre under capitalism," hosted by Design Action, Theatre Advocacy Project, and ACCESS Broadway NY; a panel on "the place from whence we came," hosted by Dramatists Guild Foundation; and a conversation between Eisa Davis and Detres.

The RISE Summit was sponsored in part by Disney Theatricals and AKA. RISE Theatre seeks to build a more equitable and inclusive theatre industry, most notably through its theatre Directory, which is a listing of backstage workers who identify as people of color, women, trans, nonbinary, deaf, and/or disabled theatre professionals. 

Said Pereira at the event, "When I first heard about the RISE Directory, I couldn’t believe that such a wonderful and powerful tool of connection existed. The performing arts are about community, and that was a beautiful way to help us all expand and diversify our communities. It is something I wish I had access to when I started in theatre."

Photo Credit: Heather Gershonowitz

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Eisa Davis and Victoria Detres ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Eisa Davis ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Goldie E. Patrick and Stacey Rose ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Jacquelyn Jordan ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Stacey Rose ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Amara Payton McNeil ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Sammy Lopez, Caylin Waller, and Maria Porto ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Amara Payton McNeil, Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Riw Rakkulchon, Sammy Lopez, Caylin Waller, and Maria Porto ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Christine Toy Johnson ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Nandita Shenoy, Andrea Zee, and Ethan Heart ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Victoria Detres ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alberto Modero ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Roberta Pereira ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Andrews, and Hayley Goldenberg ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image
Amy Andrews ()

Photos: Inside the RISE Summit At New York Library for the Performing Arts Image




Videos